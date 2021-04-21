Breakfast is just not biscuits and gravy and bacon and eggs with coffee. It can be a fun and creative meal to share with friends, whether it is on a leisurely weekend morning or Sunday after church. Breakfast can be either savory or sweet, or both.
When you have an occasion you want to celebrate, think about hosting a simple brunch. Brunch is a blend of breakfast and lunch usually served sometime before two o’clock in the afternoon. Spending time with family and friends after a long time apart will be pure joy this year. You should make something that doesn’t take you away from your guests, like this recipe for a make ahead of time stuffed berry French toast.
Set it up the night before and bake it the next day. A mimosa or plain orange juice would go well with this. If you are able to get some good bacon or sausage, serve it too. But the most important thing is to enjoy it.
Bon Appetite!
Stuffed Berry Filled
French Toast
Ingredients:
1 loaf dried sliced bread (either white, wheat or whole grain)
3/4 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup orange juice
2 Tablespoons Grand Marnier (optional)
6 eggs, beaten
2 Tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 Tablespoon vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1 10 ounce bag of frozen mixed berries thawed and drained
(or a jar of mixed berry jam)
2 Tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 cup cold butter, sliced
Grease a 13x9 baking dish. Place a layer of sliced dried bread on the bottom of the pan.
Spread berries (or jam) over the bread. Top with another layer of bread.
Whisk together eggs, cream, orange juice, maple syrup, Grand Marnier and spices.
Pour over egg mixture and sprinkle brown sugar and eggs over it, making sure all of the bread is covered with the custard mixture.
Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.
The next day, preheat your oven to 350 degrees, when it comes up to temperature put in the covered French toast and bake for twenty minutes. Uncover it and continue baking it until the egg custard is firmly cooked and it is golden brown. Let sit for five minutes and cut and serve.
Send any recipe requests, questions or comments to Chef Mary: msgolde@yahoo.com