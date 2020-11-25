I recently received a letter from a reader which read, “Dear Chef Mary, I have spent Thanksgiving with my sister and her family in Pennsylvania for the past 35 years. She is an excellent cook but makes the same traditional dishes year after year. What recipes would you suggest for something new or exciting?” Signed: Bored in Greeneville.
This is a year like none other in our lives. The full moon still rises over the mountains, the light still bounces off the hues of the colorful leaves, and the the long grasses still sway in the wind. But, like my pleasant reader, plans change and many of us will not be spending the holiday with our families. Many of us will be spending Thanksgiving alone or in small, socially distanced household gatherings.
Perhaps it is time to make new traditions and find new recipes to try. If you still want to eat turkey for Thanksgiving but don’t want to cook a whole turkey for your small get-togethers, think about doing a stuffed turkey breast or individually stuffed turkey thighs. I hope that you enjoy this nouveau version of turkey.
Bon Appetite!
Stuffed Turkey Breast (or thighs) with Cranberry Glaze
Take a boneless turkey breast, lay it out on a clean cutting board, and pound it flat with a meat mallet or the back of a rolling pin. Put it in a baking dish, season with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning and refrigerate until ready to use.
Bread Stuffing:
1 pound dry seasoned bread cubes
1 teaspoon sage
1 teaspoon thyme
salt/pepper to taste
1 small onion, diced
2 ribs celery, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tablespoons butter
1 Cup turkey (or chicken) stock
2 eggs, beaten
In a saucepan, melt butter and sauté onion, celery and garlic until softened. Remove from heat. Add seasonings to bread and add to the to the vegetable mixture. Mix lightly and add stock and eggs. Add more stock if stuffing is too dry.
Glaze:
2 Cups turkey (or chicken) stock
1 can jelled cranberries
1/4 cup orange juice
1/2 cup Pinot Noir
In a medium sauce pan cook together until cranberries have melted. Keep warm.
Take flattened turkey breast, spread stuffing over it and roll it up as tightly as possible. Using cooking twine, tie it together. Place seam side down in pan and baste it with the cranberry glaze. Cook in a 325 degree oven, basting every twenty minutes for 1 1/2-2 hours, or until the internal temperature is at least 165 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest for ten minutes. Remove twine and slice. Serve with warm glaze.
A simple baked squash or sweet potato would be an excellent accompaniment to this meal.
Send any questions or comments to Chef Mary at msgolde@yahoo.com.