During this holiday season, we want to serve food at our parties that all generations of people can enjoy. We also want to serve festively colored foods, since we not only eat with our mouths, but with our eyes. What food is more colorful and more American than jello! It can be a main dish, with all of our major food groups included in it. It can be a salad, a snack or a dessert.
Gelatin, the main ingredient in jello, is a protein that may promote skin, joint, hair, nail and gut health. The flavored jello that we all eat and love has been around for at least 130 years. It has become our national comfort food. It reminds us of our school lunches and it is something that we crave when we are sick and when nothing else tastes good. And the best part of making a gelatin dish is that you don’t need any special culinary skills. Just gelatin, hot water, love and your favorite jello mold! Here is a beautiful fruit salad to serve at your next holiday gathering.
Bon Appetite!
Sunset Fruit Salad
8 servings
2 cups boiling water
1 package raspberry flavored gelatin (or any red flavor)
1/2 cup cold water
1 8 ounce can of drained peaches, chopped
1 package orange flavored gelatin
1 8 ounce can crushed pineapple, undrained
Stir 1 cup boiling water into the red gelatin in a medium bowl until completely dissolved.
Stir in cold water. Refrigerate about 45 minutes until slightly thickened. Stir in chopped peaches. Spoon into a five cup mold. Refrigerate about 15 minutes until set but not firm.
Stir remaining 1 cup boiling water into the orange gelatin in a medium bowl until dissolved.
Stir in pineapple. Pour over red gelatin in the mold. Refrigerate overnight until firm. Unmold on a plate layered with leaf lettuce.
