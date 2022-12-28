The New Year is time to start fresh. To start something new. Try something you have never done before. It could be a new job, or a new relationship, or getting a new puppy. But since this is a food column, not a lovelorn column, I am recommending that you try a new food that you have never had before.
Some New Year’s traditions are sweet. Sweet things to bring in the new year for good luck and much wealth. Or, if you have partied like it is 1999, you may need something sweet to have with your morning coffee.
Blintzes are a crepe (a thin egg pancake) that are thought to have originated in Eastern Europe. It can be made savory with meat, but traditionally it is made with sweetened cream cheese and ricotta cheese, rolled, fried in butter and served with a fruit topping or jam. These can be made ahead of time and reheated to serve with your New Year’s Eve celebration or to start the New Year with a brunch.
Here’s to a new year filled with good health and good food. Bon Appetite!
Sweet Cheese
Blintzes
Serves 12
Crepe:
2 eggs beaten
3/4 cup milk
1/2 cup water
1 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter, melted
Beat eggs. Add liquid ingredients. Blend in dry ingredients.
Heat a seven-inch skillet (preferably non-stick) over medium heat then brush with butter.
Pour 1/3 cup batter into pan, coating the bottom of the pan evenly. Cook until the top part is dry and the bottom part is firm. Place on a plate to cool and repeat until all the batter is used up, piling on top of one another.
NOTE: Pre-made crepes can also be purchased at certain grocery stores.
Cheese Filling:
1 pound ricotta cheese
1 8-ounce package of cottage cheese, softened
2 eggs
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Beat all the ingredients together until soft.
Lay out crepe on a cutting board and put a tablespoon of the filling on one end, folding over the sides, rolling like an egg roll. Set aside and do this to the remaining crepes.
Heat butter in a large frying pan, place crepes in pan being careful not to crowd them and fry on both sides until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining crepes. Place in a baking dish and bake for fifteen minutes in a 350-degree oven. Place on serving platter and top with the fruit or jam of your choice.