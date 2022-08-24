What a great summer it has been ... full of wonderful produce, fun picnics, family reunions and lazy days in the sun.
If you were lucky, you spent some time floating on one of our rivers with a great group of friends.
The days are now getting shorter and the nights cooler. You can almost smell autumn rising in the evening air.
Now it’s time to get cooking! Many of you have been busy freezing and canning corn and beans and making pickles. You might open your freezer or pantry and think, “I’ve got all this wonderful food, what should I do with it?”
Sweet corn fritters are what I suggest you make by using some of that Greene County corn you’ve worked so hard taking off the cob and preserving. Consider it a fond memory of summer and the farmers who grew it — if you didn’t grow it yourself.
Corn fritters are tasty bites that can be used as a snack or a side with some barbecue or other grilled meat. Bon Appetite!
SWEET CORN FRITTERS
Serves 4
2 large ears of corn, or one cup frozen corn, thawed and drained
2 large eggs
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup flour
3 tablespoons corn meal
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
Salt and white pepper to taste
Vegetable or canola oil
Using a sharp knife, shave the corn and the milky juice from the cob into a medium sized bowl.
Whisk the eggs and milk into the corn until fully incorporated.
In another bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, garlic powder, thyme, salt and white pepper.
Pour into the bowl of the corn mixture and stir with a spatula to form a thick batter.
In a large heavy bottomed skillet, pour in enough oil so it is about 3/4 inch deep. Heat the oil until it shimmers. Then drop a small scoop of the batter into the hot oil. (Do not crowd the pan. Make it in batches if necessary). Fry about three minutes until the fritter is golden brown. Then turn.