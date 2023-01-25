It’s been cold outside. This winter does not seem to want to end.
When the weather is chilly, our bodies crave more calories and hardier foods to help keep us warm and healthy. Yet, we may still crave salads with our meals.
Salads can be much more than lettuce and tomatoes. You can use many different kinds of seasonal vegetables in your salads. They can be hardy or light. They can be the star of the meal or a supporting cast member.
Sweet potatoes are a versatile vegetable that can be used for more than a pie or a candied side dish. It can also be used as a cold salad.
One large sweet potato can provide you with your daily requirement of Vitamin A. This helps your immune system fight off bad germs and viruses like the flu, that invade our lives this time of year. They are also rich in Vitamins B, C, potassium and are full of antioxidants.
Here is a recipe that fulfills our bodies need for a hardy vegetable and our desire for a salad. This would pair well with turkey or pork. Bon Appetit!
Sweet Potato Salad with Bacon
Serves 6
5 slices of bacon, diced and cooked
4 medium red sweet potatoes, cooked, peeled and cut up
1 small onion, diced finely
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Dash of Tabasco sauce
Salt and pepper
In a large bowl put cooked bacon and sweet potatoes. Add onion and garlic.
In a small bowl mix together the mustard, vinegar, olive oil, Tabasco sauce, salt and pepper.
Mix together in the large bowl.
This can be served as a warm or cold salad. If you are using it as a cold salad, let marinate for at least an hour.