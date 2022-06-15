Hot dogs have become the iconic American food, as American as apple pie, baseball and moonshine.
There are several theories on how the hot dog became so popular in this country. Most people, however, give German immigrants in the mid-1800’s credit for bringing the sausage with them. It is believed that the first hot dogs called “dachshund sausages” were sold by those immigrants out of a food cart in New York City.
The hot dog’s popularity moved to ball parks where it paired well with beer. These original dogs were made from a pork mixture. When the Jews immigrated here, they started making them with beef to preserve their kosher traditions.
By 1939, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt even served hot dogs to British royalty when they visited the White House.
Hot dogs can be served with a variety of condiments and toppings. One version of hot dogs is pigs-in-a-blanket, which can be made with either sausages or hot dogs baked inside a biscuit or a crescent dough. (The Jewish version uses Challah dough.)
You can make your own dough or use a pre-made canned dough that is found in the cooler section of your grocery store.
Here is a recipe for home pigs-in-a-blanket using a yeast dough recipe to wrap your dogs in. Making it yourself will impress your friends with your culinary prowess! Bon Appetit!
HOMEMADE PIGS-IN-A-BLANKET
Serves 12
1 package dry active dry yeast
1 cup lukewarm water (110-115 degrees)
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 1/2-3 cups all-purpose flour
12 hot dogs (or sausages, pre-cooked)
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk
In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine yeast, sugar and warm water. When the yeast becomes frothy, add oil, salt and two cups of the flour. With the dough hook attachment, mix on low until combined. Gradually increase the speed to medium until a soft dough forms. Knead with the dough hook for about seven minutes, adding more flour. This dough should be slightly sticky.
Remove the dough from the bowl and put in a clean oiled bowl, cover and place in a warm, un-drafty place until doubled in bulk for about an hour. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Punch the dough down. On a floured board and roll into a log, cutting it into twelve equal pieces. Roll each piece into a square and twist around the hot dog or sausage. Place on a greased baking sheet pan seam side down.
You can also add ketchup, mustard or sauerkraut to the hot dog before rolling out if you so desire.
To make the egg wash, whisk together the egg and milk. Brush the top of the hot dog bundle with this mixture. Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden brown.
