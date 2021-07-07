”Dear Chef Mary, I had a lovely eye of the round roast beef and I roasted it like I normally would and it wasn’t very tender. It was beautiful to look at, medium rare and brown in color. But it was hard to chew. What should I do to make it more tender?” — A Meat Eater in Greeneville
We all need a little tenderness in our lives, so this is a good question to ask. The eye of the round is a working class meat. It is very lean and comes from the hard working butt muscles of the cow. It is an affordable cut of meat that if cooked right can be delicious and tender. But with this cut of meat you have to plan ahead. There are three ways to cook it: roasting, braising and slow cooking.
ROASTING
You must marinade it first in the refrigerator overnight.
Marinade Recipe:
1 Cup unsalted beef broth
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/4 Cup red wine
1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon dried thyme
Mix together and pour over beef in a non-reactive pan. Refrigerate overnight.
Take our of refrigerator, pat dry, season with salt and pepper and let it sit out at room temperature for twenty minutes. Turn on oven to 450 degrees. Place meat in a roasting pan with a rack, put in oven and brown until caramelized in color. Turn down oven to 325 degrees and cook until internal temperature is 125 degrees. Rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
BRAISING
Braising is a way of cooking meat gently until it is tender. Make a spice rub with salt, pepper, paprika, and ground sage. Rub over the roast. In a Dutch Oven (or a heavy pot with cover) heat 1 Tablespoon olive oil or bacon grease to medium. Add beef and brown on all sides. Add 1 Cup red wine, 1 Cup beef broth and 1 1/2 cups chopped vegetables (onion, garlic, carrots, celery and tomato). Cover and let cook at a simmer on the stove top until tender. Baste occasionally with cooking liquid. (This can also be cooked in a 325 degree oven). Rest and serve.
SLOW COOKING
Slow cooking is very similar to braising, except after you brown your meat, put it in a slow cooker with the braising liquid and vegetables and cook it on the low setting for about 8 hours or until tender.
Serve this with horseradish or the au jus from the meat. Mashed potatoes and steamed Brussel sprouts would be excellent sides to this tasty meal.
Bon Appetite!
