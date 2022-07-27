It’s tomato season in Greene County — and we can’t decide what they are, except good!
Tomatoes are ripening in backyards, on farms and are being sold at farmer’s markets all over the area.
After eating a locally grown tomato that tastes fresh, flavorful and is juicy, you will never eat one from a supermarket again — unless you like the taste of salt and basil on cardboard.
Tomatoes are truly plants of the Americas. They first originated in Western South America, Mexico and Central America.
There are thousands of types of tomatoes from slicing beefsteaks to cherry or grape, to Romas and other paste types, to salad types.
They are a good source of vitamins C, A and K and are beneficial to having a healthy heart. You can eat them raw in salads, stuffed, baked or use them in salsas and a Bolognese sauce.
Here is a recipe for a tomato pie, a southern favorite that would be good on a hot, steamy day when you want a light meal, or as part of a festive brunch.
Serve it with a salad and an herbal iced tea or a crisp Chardonnay.
Bon Appetite!
TOMATO PIE
Serves 6
1 nine-inch, pre-made deep dish pie crust
6 large Roma (or another paste tomato), thinly sliced
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
1/2 cup red onions, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prick bottom of pie crust and bake 10 minutes.
Place sliced tomatoes on a cookie sheet, sprinkle with salt and let them sit for ten minutes. Pat dry with a paper towel to remove the excess juice.
Layer the tomato slices, onions, garlic and basil in the bottom of the pre-baked pie crust. Season with salt and pepper.
Combine the shredded cheeses and mayonnaise together in a bowl. Spread on top of tomatoes and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Cook for thirty minutes or until slightly browned on top. Let rest for ten minutes before serving.