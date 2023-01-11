What do you think of when you think about a steak dinner?
Do you feel steak should only be eaten on special occasions and that it is expensive to order from a restaurant menu? Perhaps you feel steak is too difficult to make at home correctly, unless you are able to hire your own professional chef to prepare it for you.
A steak dinner is actually very easy to make — if you use the right cut of beef. Remember, you get what you pay for.
The first thing that you need to do is to pick out the cut of beef that you want to cook. For steaks, you want to have a tender cut of beef that can be quickly cooked. (Tougher cuts of meat are better for slow cooking, like beef ribs.)
You want a steak that is marbled with fat running through it. Fillet mignon is a tender, but usually more expensive, cut of meat. Some of the other types of steaks to consider using are New York Strip steak, Ribeye, T-bone and Prime Rib steak.
Here is a recipe for New York Strip steak with a Bordelaise sauce that pairs well with roasted potatoes and a full-bodied red wine.
Since you are dealing with an expensive cut of meat, pay attention to it as you cook. You will never order a steak in a restaurant again, but will make it at home. Bon Appetit!
New York Strip Steak with Bordelaise Sauce
Serves 2
2 New York Strip steaks, about an inch thick
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon Herbs de Provence
3 tablespoons butter
Mix together salt, garlic powder, pepper and Herbs de Provence and spread over the steaks. Let sit at room temperature for at least an hour. Melt butter in a hot cast iron skillet. Place steaks in pan until golden brown and then flip to cook the other side about one minute on each side. Continue cooking until you achieve the desired doneness. (Use a meat thermometer to check for doneness. Rare=125 degrees; medium=140 degrees.)
Bordelaise Sauce
(This can be made ahead of time and reheated)
3/4 cup dry red wine
2 medium shallots (or small onions) thinly sliced
1/4 teaspoon minced garlic
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
2 cups beef stock
salt/pepper
1/4 cup butter, sliced
In a small saucepan cook the red wine, shallots, garlic and reduce to half the volume.
Add the beef stock and continue cooking until that has also reduced by half.
Season with salt and pepper. Add butter one slice at a time stirring constantly. Serve over meat.