Today is the Twelfth Day of Christmas, also know as the Day of Epiphany and Three Kings Day. For many Christians, this marks the close of the Christmas celebration. Epiphany means “manifestations,” and commemorates the Biblical story of the Three Kings who follow the Star of Bethlehem to bring gifts to the Christ Child.
There are feasts associated with this day and certain foods that are eaten to celebrate the end of the Christmas season. Celebrants in Mexico, Spain and Latin America serve Rosa de Reyes, or Three Kings Bread, in English. This is an oval cake that symbolizes a king’s crown and is full of candied fruit that represent the jewels in that crown. It is a festive way to end this holiday season as the days grow longer and we await the advent of spring. Bon Appetite.
Three Kings Bread
Serves 10
Ingredients:
1 package dried yeast
1/4 cup warm water (105-115 degrees)
1/4 cup candied mango
1/4 cup dry figs, diced
1/4 cup candied orange peel, diced
1/4 cup candied lemon peel, diced
1/4 cup candied pineapple, diced
1/3 cup dark rum
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup sugar + 1 teaspoon
1/4 cup butter
1 tablespoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
3 3/4-4 cups all purpose flower
3 large eggs
water
sliced almonds (optional)
Put all the candied fruit in a bowl and pour the rum over it. Let stand for an hour to infuse the flavors.
In a pot, warm the milk over medium heat and add 1/4 cup sugar, butter, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.
In a small bowl combine the yeast, 1 teaspoon sugar and water. Let sit until frothy 5-10 minutes.
In a large bowl mix 3 1/2 cups flour, 2 eggs, yeast and milk mixtures, and the candied fruit. Mix until the dough forms into a ball. Add additional flour if the dough is too sticky.
Turn dough onto a lightly floured board and knead it until it’s smooth and elastic for about 5 minutes. Put the dough into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a towel and let rise in a warm spot for an hour. Remove from the bowl and knead once more on the floured board. Roll the dough into a long rope using the palms of your hands. Coil the rope into a ring sealing the ends together. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and put dough ring on the pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Beat the remaining egg and water together to make an egg wash and brush on top of the bread. Add almonds or more candied fruit if so desired. Let rise again for another 45 minutes to an hour. Bake for 35-40 minutes until golden on top.
Cool on a wire rack before slicing.
