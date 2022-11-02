Some people think of pork as the other white meat, I think of lamb as the other red meat.
Lamb is not as popular as beef, and it could be considered its red-haired stepchild. It is a staple in many parts of the world and cuisines. Eating lamb can take you on a journey across the globe without leaving your yard. Tibetans love lamb as do the Greeks, Italians, Spanish and Turks. New Zealand is one of the world’s leading producers of lamb, and leg of lamb is considered the national dish of Australia.
Growing up in a Jewish family, lamb was our go-to meat instead of beef. It is served as a prominent food for the Passover celebration and has a major religious significance in that holiday. It is a rich-flavored meat that pairs well with strong-flavored herbs like rosemary and garlic and a full-bodied red wine.
If you want to serve something different this holiday season (or any other time) think about serving lamb.
We have an excellent source of fresh lamb here in Greene County at Hoodley Creek Farm, or you can get it at the grocery store. Don’t be afraid to eat adventurously.
Here is a recipe for roasted leg of lamb with garlic, rosemary and red wine. Bon Appetite!
LEG OF LAMB WITH ROSEMARY, GARLIC AND RED WINE
Serves 6
1-5 pound bone in leg of lamb, at room temperature
4 garlic cloves, peeled and slivered
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup red wine
Salt/pepper
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
With a sharp knife, make slits all over the lamb and place slivers of lamb in them.
Place meat in a shallow roasting pan.
Pour olive oil over the meat, then sprinkle the salt, pepper and rosemary over the roast.
Place in oven and brown.
Continue cooking and baste with red wine every twenty minutes.
When a meat thermometer, placed in its thickest part reads 135 degrees, turn off oven and let sit with the door closed for 20-25 minutes. Remove roast to a cutting board, add the rest of the wine to the drippings and reduce for five minutes adding more wine if necessary.