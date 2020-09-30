Zucchini. Zucchini. Zucchini.
Everywhere you go this time of year there it is. It’s in your garden, on your neighbor’s front steps in a give away box and at every farmers market and roadside stand. Where are the squash vine borers and squash bugs when you need them?!
We love Zucchini, but too much of a good thing can get boring. People say to me, “Chef Mary, I am desperate! What should I do with all this good squash?”
I want to ask them if they have chickens, because chickens have to eat too!
For those of us who don’t raise chickens and want to eat as much of that wonderful squash as we can, we can sauté it in olive oil with onions and tomatoes or shred it for fritters or to add in a casserole.
You can also make zucchini the star of your meal by making an entré out of it.
Here is a recipe for Zucchini Boats. Bon Appetite!
ZUCCHINI BOATS
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 medium Zucchini
1 lb ground beef
1 medium onion chopped
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1 large tomato chopped
1 tablespoon chopped, fresh basil
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Slice squash lengthwise and scoop out pulp.
Dice pulp and set aside.
In a heavy bottomed sauté pan, brown ground beef, onions and garlic. When half done add the peppers, tomato, basil. balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper and diced pulp. Drain the grease and add half of the cheese. Adjust the seasoning if necessary. Fill the boats with the ground beef mixture and place on a greased 9x13 baking dish. Top with remaining cheese. Bake until squash is tender, about 25 minutes.
Serve with a side of rice or oven browned potatoes.
Send any questions or comments to Chef Mary’s email: msgolde@yahoo.com