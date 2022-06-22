Five years ago, Greene County resident Jean Hinkle was part of the Tennessee Eighty-Plus women’s basketball team that won gold at the National Senior Games.
The senior athlete had hoped to win a second national championship this past May. However, despite a hard-fought effort, the Tennessee team came up one victory short of gold at the 2022 national games held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The championship game between Tennessee and Virginia was held May 19 — just one day shy of Hinkle’s 89th birthday! The final score in the title game was 25-11.
Despite coming up short of gold, Hinkle said she feels extremely blessed to have been able to make her third trip back to the National Senior Games competition. And while she didn’t win a national title like her team did in 2017, Hinkle said is still very proud to have been able to bring home a silver medal from the games — which is quite an honor indeed!
“I just thank the good Lord that I’m still able to do it,” Hinkle said.
For Hinkle’s fans back home in Greene County, she will always be known as a top Golden Girl on the basketball court.
One of her biggest fans is her doctor, Kevin Toppenburg, MD, who proudly has a photo of Hinkle and one of her gold medals from the 2021 state games hanging in his office.
“He tells everyone that I’m his oldest patient who still plays ball,” Hinkle said with a laugh.
Hinkle is also a major star at the Greene County YMCA, where she has regularly played basketball, at least 3-4 times a week, with the AOA (Active Older Adults) group for the past decade.
Basketball has been a part of Hinkle’s life for as long as she can remember.
During her high school years, she was a star student athlete, leading her basketball team at the former McDonald High School to multiple winning seasons and earning numerous MVP trophies and other awards.
Last year, Hinkle brought home four gold medals at the Tennessee Senior Games in the basketball free throw, the basketball hotshot, the three-point contest, and the team 3-on-3 competition. The 2021 state games was a qualifying year for this year’s National Senior Games, which is held every two years.
Founded in 1987, the National Senior Games has grown to become the largest qualified multi-sport event worldwide, according to the NSG website.
The event is governed by the National Senior Games Association, which is a nonprofit, affiliate organization of the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee.
The 2022 National Senior Games saw 11,903 athletes register for competition, making it the third-largest event in the NSG history, officials said. The 13-day event was held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where over 1,300 competitions took place in various age categories. Gold, silver and bronze medals, plus 4th-8th place ribbons, were awarded for each age division event.
In 2017, Hinkle was a leader on the eight-member Tennessee Eighty-Plus team that went undefeated in the national competition. The four-team round robin tournament included squads from Louisiana, New Mexico and California.
The Tennessee team defeated Louisiana’s Silver Slammers to win the national women’s basketball title in the 80-plus age category. The final score was 31-11, with Hinkle contributing 12 of those championship points. She was among the oldest members on the team, but still contributed 20 points in the first game of the tournament and ended up averaging 16 points per game in the tournament.
This year, Hinkle was once again among the oldest athletes in the competition.
“There was one girl, Wanda Shanks, who is four months older than me,” Hinkle said. Shanks is from Cookeville, and her husband, Wayne, served as the team’s coach.
Hinkle was joined on the team by Joyce Manis, of Kingsport. They were the only two members from Northeast Tennessee.
To be eligible for the national competition, which is held every two years, a senior athlete must first qualify by being among the top finishers at their state-level games.
Hinkle has been a long-time participant in the district and state Senior Olympics, where she has garnered numerous medals through the years. However, this year was only her third time to compete at the national level. Her first trip to the national level was in 2010 when the games were held in Louisville, Ky. She qualified for the 2019 national games, which were held in New Mexico, but she was unable to attend due to the distance and cost.
Hinkle thanked her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Tim Stamey, for driving her to Florida to compete in the 2022 National Games.
In addition to basketball, another favorite sport for Hinkle throughout her life has been horseshoes. In fact, she and her late husband, Hugh, were frequent competitors in the sport, once competing in the world championship.
In 2018, Hinkle competed in the Tennessee Horseshoe Pitchers Association state single tournament, where she took home top honors in the THPA’s Class C Mixed Division.
So will Hinkle continue to compete in the Senior Games into her 90s? While she wouldn’t say for sure, the sparkle of competition obviously remains bright in her eyes — so her fans will just have to wait and see.
For more information on the Tennessee Senior Olympics visit www.tnseniorolympics.com.