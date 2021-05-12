KINGSPORT, Tenn. – “Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” Lamplight Theatre, in historic downtown Kingsport, is giving you an opportunity to listen to the stories of those who were there on that fateful day in an original production called “At the Cross.” This production promises to bring great quality family entertainment with a timeless message, a release says.
Simon of Cyrene has come to Jerusalem with his young sons, to simply celebrate the upcoming Passover. However, Simon doesn’t realize that his plans are about to drastically change. Follow Simon as he unknowingly draws closer to his life changing meeting with a man struggling to carry His cross. Along the way, listen to the stories of those people whose lives were drastically effected by what happened at the cross. Overhear Caiaphas’ reasoning on why he tries to maintain Biblical law and order. Observe as Pilate struggles over a life and death decision for an extraordinary man. Learn about what brought the Thieves to the crosses next to Jesus. Listen to the heart of a mother, while Mother Mary describes the love that she has for her Son and Savior. Witness Mary Magdalene’s struggle with her past and the uncertainty of her future, once she realizes that her Friend and Lord has died. One way or the other, all of their lives are forever changed “At the Cross.”
Come and experience the power of carrying the cross of Jesus in “At the Cross.” Performances will be for one weekend only. It begins Thursday, May 13 and runs through Sunday, May 16. Shows will run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is a suggested donation of $12 Adults, $7 Students, Free for children 5 & under.
For reservations and information, please contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.