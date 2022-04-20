As March came in like a lion and out like a lamb, so did the adoption numbers at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Furever homes were found for 101 unwanted dogs and cats. It is always a happy month when so many find good, loving homes. When a dog or cat is adopted, this opens up space for another homeless pet to come into our Adoption Center. We love to share our adoption numbers with all of the Animal Talk readers because you are the reason we can help so many animals in need. All of our shelter dogs and cats are spayed or neutered. Therefore your Humane Society is helping reduce the pet overpopulation in our community.
With warm weather comes spring cleaning and we love getting our outside exercise yards and grounds spruced up. We want to thank Greeneville Light & Power System and Wolf Tree, Inc. for donating the many loads of mulch to keep our yards dry and pretty. We use the mulch on our walkways in the dog walk and around our social areas to make them fresh and clean for our visitors and volunteers to enjoy as they spend time with our dogs.
Last month we made a donation request for Fancy Feast can cat and kitten food, scoopable cat litter, Pedigree can puppy and dog food, Purina One dry dog food and aluminum cans. We want to give a big thank you for the donation response from our community. We are requesting bleach and laundry detergent donations this week. We are always humbled by the support we receive to help in the daily care of the homeless dogs and cats waiting to be adopted.
We would like to invite you to come visit our facility and see your donations at work and spend some time with our adoptable dogs and cats. Our hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon until 3 p.m.
Thank you again for your support. God bless you!