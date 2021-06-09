The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has been helping homeless and abused animals for 45 years and you are the reason we have been so successful.
Your membership supports:
- A safe and secure shelter for animals until a loving home can be found.
- Spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, and vet exam for all animals under our care.
- Needed vet care for severely injured dogs and cats when an owner cannot be located.
- Needed vet care for dogs and cats that are victims of cruelty and neglect.
- Our Humane Education Program which is presented to every child in all city and county elementary schools in Greene County.
The past year has been difficult for all in our community. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center temporarily saw its doors close to the public because of the Covid-19 pandemic, yet we were still able to help many Greene County animals in need by providing shelter, vet care and reuniting lost and found pets with their owners. Happily, the Adoption Center is now fully open as we continue with our mission of helping homeless dogs and cats.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society depends on the annual membership drive fundraiser. Your membership donation ensures that defenseless animals receive the care and comfort they desperately need and deserve. Your membership donation helps us continue to fight animal cruelty and provide safety to animals in harm’s way.
As a non-profit organization which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission because of donations and memberships from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN. 37743 to make your donation during business hours, Tuesday thru Saturday from noon-3 pm.
We are blessed to have supporters like you who share our passion for improving the lives of homeless animals. Thank you for your caring support.