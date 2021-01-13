The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many changes to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s daily operations. We are currently closed to the public except by appointment only. Our staff will continue to assist the public and make adoption appointments by answering phones Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. Please call us at (423) 639-4771 if you need assistance with making a donation, scheduling an adoption appointment or any other information.
Though we are temporarily closed to the public, our dedicated staff are still working diligently behind the scenes rescuing dogs and cats and caring for the ones sheltered at our Adoption Center. Each day when we arrive at work, we put each dog into the yards to play, administer medications, vaccinations and other medical treatment to the dogs and cats, clean and sanitize all areas of the Adoption Center and assist the public, by phone and email with questions and concerns. It takes many hours each day just to get this accomplished, but our employees are happy to help improve the lives of homeless animals!
In the state of Tennessee, animal shelter employees are classified as “Essential Employees” because of the care they provide to animals. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s essential employees for the dedication and love they show when caring for the dogs in cats at our Adoption Center, dogs and cats that deserve to be loved and wanted. I also want to thank our many supporters for their kindness and generosity. We couldn’t do what we do without our essential employees and our supporters!
If you are interested in adopting, please give us a call at the above phone number or even better, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link so you can view photos of our adoptable pets. This updates daily so you will want to check often for new dogs and cats that are available.
If you find a dog or cat of interest, give our staff a call to complete an over the phone application to help determine if you and the dog or cat you are interested in are a good match. We are pleased to say that we have had some very good matches and encourage you to consider adoption from our shelter or one of our area rescues. These dogs and cats deserve a “furever” home.
I am excited to share that the month of December brought an awesome 89 adoptions! Thank you to all of the adopters that made these homeless dogs and cats very happy. We also want to thank our rescue partners that helped place many of these dogs and cats. Even with the Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to find these homeless dogs and cats “furever” homes!
As always, don’t forget to save those aluminum cans for our recycle program. It’s easy to recycle your aluminum cans and this helps with the care of the dogs and cats too! Just drop your cans off at the gate anytime at your convenience. Please encourage your friends and family to save their aluminum cans for the shelter. Bring those aluminum cans to us!
Thank you for your support of this year’s “Trim-A-Tree” fundraiser. Our tree was full of ornaments, making our hearts smile big. In the minds of the Humane Society staff and board members, our supporters are considered “essential” and we thank and appreciate you!