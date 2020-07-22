Late Friday night on May 15, Greene County Animal Control responded to a cruelty-neglect situation involving ten cats and two dogs. When the officers saw these cats, very sick with severe upper respiratory infections, and two dogs, visibly neglected with skin issues, they knew they were in dire need of help.
The cats required immediate medical care from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, under the direction of a local veterinarian. Staff began antibiotic treatment, eye ointment, ear cleaning and dewormer. Their eyes were so badly matted, staff and officers lovingly cleaned them so they were able to open their eyes. This care was given daily, by humane society staff and animal control officers due to the seriousness of the neglect.
Unfortunately two kittens did not survive. One of the other cats had an exposed bone protruding from her back leg. This cat had emergency surgery to remove her leg.
A medical regimen began for the two dogs as well, which were also in serious condition.
All expenses for vet care and medicine used to treat the cats and dogs while they were housed at animal control was provided by the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
While awaiting the judicial process, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society committed to assisting animal control with the needs of these cats and dogs, by providing medicine, nutritious food and treats, core vaccinations, flea treatment, dewormer and vet treatment as needed. The humane society also committed to taking the cats and dogs into their facility as soon as the judicial process was complete.
In the meantime, our goal over those two long months was to get these precious cats and dogs healthy and happy. Humane society staff and animal control officers, regularly spent time daily with these cats and dogs, hoping to lift their spirits and teach them to trust loving hands.
After a wait of two months, the cats and dogs were released to Greene County Animal Control by the court on July 9. The next day, they left the animal control facility and were taken into the humane society. All will receive spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and vet exam.
We are happy to report that the two dogs and eight cats are now thriving, happy and healthy! Four of the cats and the two dogs have already found good, loving homes or rescue.
The amazing part is that even though these animals lived in deplorable and neglected conditions, they have become very people friendly. They now spend their days playing and all have full tummies and happy smiles! We hope they all find a good loving home soon – a home where they will never worry about being sick, starved, lonely or unwanted again.
We want to thank all who have helped these cats and dogs during their journey to a healthy life, including the Greene County Animal Control Officers, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney’s Office, our Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society staff and Animals West Veterinary Hospital.
We also want to thank you for always helping us with the cats and dogs in our care. Because of the number of cats involved in this cruelty investigation, we are in need of monetary donations to help with all the costs of care and vetting expenses. As always, we appreciate your support and helping us get these once neglected dogs and cats healthy and happy. We couldn’t do it without you!
To donate, you can call the shelter (423)639-4771 or (423)787-1771 between the hours of noon and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. You can also mail your donation to 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743, or use our online donation link at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/. Thank you for any amount to help with their care. Note on your donation to go towards the care of the cruelty-neglect cats and dogs.
We can also use donations of cat litter, Fancy Feast canned cat and kitten food, Temptation cat treats, dry cat and kitten food, bleach, laundry detergent, dryer sheets and trash bags.
We are sharing photos at intake by animal control and also the sweet faces of some of the kittens after treatment and coming to the humane society. If you are interested in adopting, please call to schedule an adoption appointment.
We know we have your “purr-fect” friend waiting!