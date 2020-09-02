Many Greeneville Sun Accent readers have been following our recent Pekingese stories. As you may recall, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society recently took in 27 Pekingese dogs after their owner passed away. I would like to share another happy adoption story with Accent readers this week.
Lisa Busch, who lives in Oklahoma, read about the Pekingese dogs being in our possession, so she contacted us to let us know that she was interested in adopting Mary, aka: Squirt.
Lisa explained to our Adoption Center Assistant Manager, Darlene Radde, that two years before, she had adopted Squirt’s pup, now named Bijou, from the owner. Lisa was interested in adopting Squirt with her adult pup, Bijou.
After going through the application process, Lisa was asked if she was chosen to adopt Squirt, could she make the drive from Oklahoma within a week to pick up this precious little dog. Lisa didn’t hesitate with her answer which was a definite “YES”!
Lisa and her family planned their drive from Oklahoma to adopt Squirt and on Thursday, Aug. 13, they arrived at the Adoption Center to pick up the little momma dog. All of us were so excited and this family was so happy to make this reunion happen! I am sharing the pictures of Squirt and Bijou as they are reunited as mother and daughter. We are certain that they had an instant connection. They are now living like princesses in the Busch home. This was a perfect happy ending for all.
Thank you for your love and support for what we do. There are many homeless dogs and cats out there that need our help. You can donate to support our mission at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com or mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744 or by phone by calling 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771, Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
Thank you to all that have helped these Pekingese dogs by generously making donations to help with their care. We can’t do what we do without your support!