Our hearts are very sad at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Adoption Center. Shelter mascot, Tigger, has crossed the Rainbow Bridge.
Tigger came to the Adoption Center five years ago and quickly became the “Boss” of all who worked at the Humane Society. She would have been 22-years-old in February. She definitely lived her best life with us and was spoiled by our staff. We recently asked for donations of Tigger’s favorite foods. We are thankful to all that donated the food she loved so much. Thank you to all who loved her.
Thank you to Dr. Vickie Howell at Vet Care Animal Hospital for helping our Tigger gently cross that Rainbow Bridge. Also, thank you to Katrinka, one of our Adoption Center Assistants for staying with Tigger as she made her peaceful journey.
Please say a prayer for our staff as we grieve the loss of Tigger. We know this precious cat is free from suffering and will watch over us as we care for the animals at the shelter. We love you Tigger and will miss you so much!
We want to share a poem written by Katrinka for Tigger.
“I had a dream of you standing there
“Across that bridge, all fluffy-haired.
“Your little eyes which had gone cloudy and dim were the brightest green they’d ever been.
“You meowed at me as if to say, “I’m happy here, I love this place. Don’t feel bad you helped me cross this bridge. I’m up here living happy life number ten!”
CONTEST
As I explained to last week’s Greeneville Sun Accent readers, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Party was canceled because of COVID-19. In place of the Pet Party, we are having an online Halloween Pet Costume contest on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” I am happy to report that it has been a huge success!
Our Facebook friends have been voting for their favorite costumed pet by donating to the fundraiser linked to each pet’s picture. Fantastic prizes will be awarded to the top ten fundraising pets.
The contest began on Oct. 24, and ran through Saturday, October 30. We will be sure to share the winners in next week’s Accent.
All proceeds go towards the care of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
We want to share some of the photo entries in today’s column. We have had some awesome photos submitted of cats, dogs, and even pet pigs! Thank you to everyone that entered our “Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest” and donated! This has been so much fun!