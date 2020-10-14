Each day, dogs and cats find themselves at the local Greene County Animal Control holding facility for a variety of reasons. Some are strays, some relinquished by owners, some sick and some neglected or abused.
Volunteers and Humane Society staff make daily trips to Animal Control to get photos of each adoptable pet so their picture can be posted on a Facebook page named “Volunteers for Greene County Animal Control TN.” The goal is to find the pet’s owner or a new adoptive home.
Many times each month, if an owner or new home can’t be found and the Humane Society has open kennels, these dogs and cats are transported from Animal Control to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center so a home can be found.
When a dog or cat is adopted, space is created so that we can bring more homeless animals into our Adoption Center, enabling us to save more lives from Animal Control. We are so grateful to have our team of volunteers that work tirelessly to help give second chances to dogs and cats that end up at Animal Control.
I am sharing photos of some of these adoptable dogs and cats in today’s Accent. Many have reduced adoption fees due to generous sponsors. If you would like to sponsor the adoption fee for a dog or cat, please give our staff a call at (423)639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday, noon-3 p.m. Sponsoring helps get them adopted!
Our 20th annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Party has been canceled due to COVID--19. We are sad to cancel as we always look forward to this event. Due to this cancellation, we have decided to bring the pet party to the Humane Society’s Facebook page. We would love to share your Halloween pet photos on our page so others can enjoy your cute, costumed pet. Some of these photos will also be published in the Halloween issue of the Greeneville Sun.
The photos will begin posting on Facebook the week prior to Halloween. We are excited to see your pets in their best costumes! Message your pet’s photo to our page at “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” or email to gchs78@juno.com and we will get your photo posted.
We will also be hosting an online fundraiser to help us continue in our mission to care for dogs and cats in need. If you don’t have Facebook, you can donate at gchumanesociety.com, or by mailing a donation to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37745 or over the phone at (423)639-4771. We are so blessed to have your support as we care for so many homeless dogs and cats here in Greene County.
I also want to thank all of the businesses and individuals that were sponsors of the “Adopt A Pet” pages that were published in the Greeneville Sun last week. Your sponsorship helps these dogs and cats find new homes and that’s what it’s all about! A big “woof” and “meow” can be heard each time an animal finds a “furever” home. Thank you!