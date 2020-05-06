Social Distancing Rules Apply As Adoption Center Reopens
I want to thank shelter staff, volunteers and visitors for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time caused by the threat of the COVID-19. Tennessee Governor Lee allowed the Safer at Home order to expire Thursday, April 30, allowing the vast majority of businesses to reopen on Friday, May 1. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has made the decision to open to the public. Temporary guidelines until further notice are as follows:
1. The Adoption Center will open to the public beginning Tuesday, May 5. Business hours will temporarily be from noon-3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
2. All volunteers are welcome, but they will have to perform their volunteer work outdoors at the Adoption Center. Volunteers tasks may involve the following:
- a. Walking dogs. Slip leashes will be provided in an accessible area. Staff will use discretion on whether the volunteer can leash up the dog or if staff needs to leash the dog. Dogs need to be walked in the dog walking area. The number of volunteers and visitors will be limited in our dog walk at any given time.
- b. Brushing dogs. Brushes, combs and trash containers will be available in an accessible area. A container for volunteers to put used brushes will be made available.
- c. Socializing dogs. Volunteers can go into yards to sit or play with dogs. All yards will have toys and balls for activity fun time.
- d. Cleaning dog yards and shelter grounds, including outside dog houses.
- e. Cleaning and filling water bowls.
- f. Feeding and watering feral cats.
- g. Cleaning and organizing out-buildings.
- h. Standing or sitting beside cat porches and socializing with cats. Chairs will be available to anyone who wants or needs to sit.
- i. Children are encouraged to bring a mat and a book and sit outside dog and cat areas and read books to the animals.
- j. Weeding gardens, mulching dog walk and other areas.
- k. If it is raining, volunteers may go into the outside area of dog kennels and socialize with dogs.
3. Only people that express an interest in adopting will be allowed to enter the Adoption Center.
4. Visitors who have no interest in adopting, but would like to view the dogs and cats, will need to view them from the outside.
5. A food and supply donation drop-off point will be set up outside in the parking lot. A sign will be on the lobby door directing donors to the drop-off point. If a donor wants to make a monetary donation, they can knock on the front door and staff will be happy to accept the donation and get their information.
6. Only people interested in adopting a cat may visit the cat room. No more than two people at any given time will be allowed into the cat room for adoption. If others want to go into the cat room to adopt, they will need to wait outside of the Adoption Center, and staff will call them into the cat room as others leave. Again, only people that are interested in adopting are allowed into the cat room. A mask will be required.
7. The Adoption Center will not be able to entertain groups of people, including school and civic groups, until further notice.
8. If someone is interested in adopting, but is unable to come between noon and 3 p.m., Adoption Center staff will make an adoption appointment for an earlier or later time if possible.
9. Staff will be conscious of keeping a safe physical distance from visitors and will not shake hands. Wearing a mask is encouraged for protection.
10. We plan to do all adoptions outdoors.
11. Hand sanitizer will be available outdoors for the public’s use.
12. There will be no access to public restrooms or water fountains.
13. It is recommended that you first call the Adoption Center at (423) 639-4771 during business hours before dropping in if you are interested in adopting a pet, relinquishing a pet or have found or lost a pet. Many times we are able to assist the public over the phone.
The Humane Society’s main concern is the health and safety of staff, volunteers and visitors, as well as shelter animals. The goal is to keep everyone safe by limiting the number of people that are in the Adoption Center at any given time, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
I want to thank everyone for their cooperation during this time. I will keep you updated of any changes regarding the Adoption Center. We appreciate your support and look forward to opening this week!