The month of September proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had 153 homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes, where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Because of your support and generosity, these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering, and mistreatment.
We are sad to cancel our annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Party due to COVID-19, as we always look forward to this event. Due to this cancellation, we have decided to once again bring the pet party to the Humane Society’s Facebook page. We would love to share your Halloween pet photos on our page so others can enjoy your cute, costumed pet. Some of these photos will also be published in the Halloween issue of the Greeneville Sun. The photos will begin posting on Facebook the week prior to Halloween. We are excited to see your pets in their best costumes!
This contest was a big success last year and enjoyed by everyone. Message your pet’s photo to our page at “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” or email to ggchs1976@gmail.com and we will get your photo posted on our Facebook page. We host the Facebook photo contest fundraiser to help us continue in our mission to care for dogs and cats in need.
If you don’t have Facebook and would like to make a donation, you can do this at gchumanesociety.com, or by mailing a donation to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744 or over the phone at (423)639-4771. We are so blessed to have your support as we care for so many homeless dogs and cats here in Greene County. Get those costumes ready and enter your pet!
In today’s column, I also want to share helpful tips to follow if you have lost or found a pet here in Greene County. I recommend that you save this column for future reference.
The number one reason why pets go missing is because their owners allow them to roam freely. Your pet depends on you to keep it safe. Dogs should be in a fenced yard or walked on a leash. Cats should remain indoors. I understand that sometimes a pet is lost or found through no fault of the owner or pet so these tips will hopefully get them back home where they belong.
Tips on How to Help A Lost (Or Found) Pet in Greene County, Tennessee and beyond!
- Check for a collar and tags if you find a lost pet.
- Take the pet to our adoption center, Greene County Animal Control, or a local veterinarian or to have the pet scanned for a microchip.
- Ask the veterinarian to determine the pet’s age and breed.
- Take pictures of the pet’s face and side shots.
- Report a lost or found pet to Greene County Animal Control (423)798-1777 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Report a lost or found pet to Greeneviille-Greene County Humane Society (423)639-4771 Tuesday to Saturday noon-3.
- Post the lost or found pet on your Facebook page and on these Facebook pages as well. Make sure your post is set to “PUBLIC” so the post can be shared.
- Many animals have been found by using Facebook. You will want to regularly check these pages in case someone has found your lost pet and posted it: Greene Co, Lost & Found (TN), Greeneville Pets Lost and Found, Greene County Tenn Animal Lovers, Tricities Lost & Found Pets (TN/ VA) and My Greeneville.
- Put a specific area where lost or found. Put detailed information and description and a good photo of the lost or found pet. Put your phone number on the post. The more information you post will help the lost or found pet. Keep your post updated.
- Call the Greeneville Sun newspaper (423)638-4181. They offer a free five-day lost or found ad in their classified section.
- Call WGRV radio at (423) 638-4147. They will announce lost and found pets during their programming.
- Let all your neighbors know immediately. Make flyers to put in the neighborhood.
- Flyers are always a great idea and should be posted in all businesses in your area including all Veterinarian offices. You will also want to give a flyer to your mail carrier and your newspaper carrier too since they travel the area around your house on an almost daily basis. Put flyers up at area stores and anywhere that sells pet food.
- If you find a pet wearing a rabies tag, call Greene County Animal Control so they can research the tag number and find the owner’s information. Note that all pets should have a current rabies vaccination. Dogs need to have a current rabies tag attached to their collar.
There are many ways you can help with lost or found pets and we hope this list will be of assistance.
Thank you and please share this with your friends and family!