For many years each spring, volunteers and staff of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society have greeted cars at several intersections in Greeneville with buckets and signs to collect donations from passing motorists the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
It is always so much fun to wave and get honks and donations from our supporters!
For the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have not been able to have our usual roadblock. Instead, we have held a ‘virtual” roadblock on Facebook, Instagram, and in the Greeneville Sun. We are so thankful for the support we’ve received for our Virtual Roadblock. We will once again this year have a Virtual Roadblock Fundraiser.
Your donations and support enable us to operate a no-kill animal shelter that cares for homeless and unwanted dogs and cats until a good home can be found for them. The donations also provide humane education to children in our city and county schools, assist with our fight against cruelty to animals, and provide spay/neuter assistance to low-income pet owners in our community. Our annual roadblock is an important fundraiser that helps us continue our work here in Greene County. We are sharing some photos of our dogs and cats, staff and volunteers with “virtual” buckets ready as we ask for your support this year!
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a non-profit agency that receives no government funding. We depend on donations to operate. We could not do it without the support of our great community.
Because our annual roadblock is virtual, we are asking for your help by donating to the “Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s 2022 Virtual Roadblock Fundraiser.” Any amount is appreciated. There are several ways to donate. We have a roadblock fundraiser link on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society”. You can also mail your donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, call our staff to donate over the phone at (423) 639-4771 or make your donation at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday, 12 pm to 3 pm. You can also make an online donation at gchumanesociety.com Please note your donation as the “Roadblock Donation”.
Thank you Greene County for supporting YOUR Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society! We are excited to make this a very successful virtual roadblock. We can’t do what we do without YOU!