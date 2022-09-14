The month of August proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society's Adoption Center. We had an amazing "170" homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes, where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Because of your support and generosity, these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering, and mistreatment.
Supporters and members of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society recently received our annual "Fall 4 Paws" fundraiser letter. Each year the Fall 4 Paws letter features animals that were saved and cared for thanks to the support of our community. Today, I would like to share photos of these precious dogs and cats that were saved because of your help.
Please consider making a donation during our "Fall 4 Paws" fundraiser to help us help the many homeless dogs and cats that depend on us. Your Fall 4 Paws donation can be made by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at gchumanesociety.com, or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, to make your donation during business hours or by phone at 423-639-4771, Tuesday thru Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
Many in our community ask what our needs are at the Adoption Center. We are in need of Purina or Meow Mix brand dry kitten food. We are continuing to see many kittens coming into the shelter and our dry kitten food supply is low. Our need for this dry kitten food has increased so any donations of this food or monetary donations are very appreciated for the care of our cats and kittens. You can drop off a bag of this kitten food Tuesday through Saturday or have some delivered to us at 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville. Our kittens say thank you in advance for your donations.
Do you ever wonder where you can recycle your aluminum cans? We have a large recycle bin at the Adoption Center and would be happy to take your cans. If you happen to stop by when we are closed, feel free to leave your aluminum can bags at the gate and we will be happy to place them in our bin. All funds raised from this recycling program goes toward the care of the shelter dogs and cats. We make it easy and convenient to recycle your aluminum cans with us. Thank you for saving your aluminum cans and recycling with your Humane Society.
If you did not receive a "Fall 4 Paws" letter and magnet, please give the staff a call at 423-639-4771 and we will get one in the mail to you.
Thank you again for the love and care you show for animals in need!