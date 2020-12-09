Each month, we love to share our adoption numbers with all of the Greeneville Sun’s Accent readers. We can’t help but feel very blessed with all the support that you give to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. It is because of your support that we are able to care for the many homeless and unwanted dogs and cats in Greene County.
During the month of November, 86 dogs and cats were adopted from our Adoption Center. Many of these dogs and cats were formerly at the Greene County Animal Control Facility. How exciting that those dogs and cats now have furever homes! Thank you to everyone who chose to adopt a dog or cat in need of a loving home and thank you to all of our Humane Society supporters for helping these unwanted dogs and cats find a new and happier life!
Our annual Trim-A-Tree fundraising drive is going strong. We are so excited because this fundraising effort is one of our most important fundraisers each year.
All members of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should have received our annual Christmas letter and Trim-A-Tree tag ornament in the mail. This ornament tag can be returned with a photograph, drawing or name of your pet/pets along with your donation.
The pictures and tags are then used to decorate our beautiful Christmas tree, which can be seen at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center located at 950 Hal Henard road. By the time Christmas arrives, we have one of the most beautifully decorated trees you can imagine.
Not yet a member? No problem! We want you to become a part of our Christmas celebration. All you have to do is give our staff a call at the Adoption Center (423)639-4771 and we will send you our letter with a tag ornament to fill out or decorate and we will happily place it on our Christmas tree.
It’s friends like you, ones that are willing to give their time and support, who make a difference in the lives of dogs and cats that have been dealt a hard knock life through no fault of their own. The homeless dogs and cats that are sheltered in our Adoption Center deserve to have fresh food and water, vet care and a warm place to lay their head at night. Your support allows us to provide this for them.
If you are unable to come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, you can mail your donation, and if you like, tell us the name of your pet or send a picture and we will decorate a tag ornament for you and place it on our Christmas tree. If you have any questions, you can reach our staff from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771. Our mailing address is GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also make your donation online at www.gchumanesociety.com/donate/.
We want to also share some exciting adoption news! I told the story about bonded pair Scootie and Lilly in search of a home together. Bruce Stafford and his wife read this story in Accent and scheduled to come meet these two precious dogs. We are so happy to share that they will celebrate Christmas in their “furever” home. We are very thankful for this adoption especially during this holiday season. They were adopted together by the Stafford family!
In closing, remember we can’t do what we do without your support!