Spring is always a difficult time for animal shelters across the country, including the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. With Spring comes many litters of kittens born to cats that have not been spayed. So many kittens are born, that animal shelters become overfilled with homeless and unwanted kittens and their mothers.
Because the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, our space is limited, and it breaks our hearts when we are unable to take in all the cats and kittens that need shelter. Greene County Animal Control is open intake, but is limited on space. Cats and kittens that end up at Animal Control are in danger of euthanasia when the cages are full. If these cats and kittens are not claimed, adopted or rescued, they will be euthanized. Sadly, this is what happens each year.
Did you know that an average cat has 1 to 8 kittens per litter and 2 to 3 litters per year? During one female cat’s life, she could have more than 100 kittens. A single pair of cats and their kittens can produce as many as 420,000 kittens in just 7 years. This gives you an idea about the struggle that we face each year.
The solution is to have all cats spayed or neutered. Not only does this prevent unwanted litters of kittens, spaying your cat or dog helps prevent uterine infections and breast tumors which are malignant in 90 percent of cats. Spaying your cat or dog, before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases. Neutering your male cat or dog prevents testicular cancer and some prostate problems.
Each month, SNIP-IT, an acronym for “Spay/Neuter Is Provided In Tennessee” rolls into the parking lot of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center located at 950 Hal Henard Road. The SNIP-IT low cost mobile clinic specializes in high volume spay/neuter surgeries (& vaccines administered at the time of surgery) for your cat or dog, making it very affordable to the public.
SNIP-IT does not take the place of your pet’s regular veterinarian. The SNIP-IT clinic concentrates on spay/neuter surgeries. SNIP-IT typically performs 25 to 30 surgeries in a day, and has limited space available. To schedule your pet to be spayed or neutered, please call SNIP-IT at (865)771-7043 or (865)-617-4417 for an appointment and other information. Prices for spay or neuter surgery are $60 for cats and $70 for dogs. These prices include a one-year rabies vaccine and pain injection. Other limited services are also offered.
If you are considering adopting a cat or kitten, please visit our Adoption Center Tuesday through Saturday between noon-3 p.m. or give us a call at (423) 639-4771. You can also check out our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link to view adoptable pets. We are sure we have your purr-fect match.
Your donations of clay cat litter, dry and canned cat food, kitten milk to add to our kitten can food, and dry kitten food are very needed at this time. Our need increases at this time of the year so any donations of these items or monetary are very appreciated.
