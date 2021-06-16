The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s day became very exciting on Monday, June 7, when a team of Century 21 Legacy Real Estate Agents and members of their families came to the Adoption Center. The excitement was overflowing as the group visited with the dogs, cats, and kittens. The best part of all is Century 21 Legacy, which has a local charity named C21GIVES, decided to sponsor $50 towards the adoption fee of each of the 48 homeless pets currently in our Adoption Center. Each real estate agent and family member carefully chose the pet they wanted to sponsor and individual pictures were taken of them with their chosen animal. A live video is posted on the Century 21 Legacy Facebook.
Several years ago, Legacy started the “Leaving a Legacy” charity fund. Basically, each agent opts in or out and designates a certain amount of each closing to be donated to the charity fund. At the end of the year, Jamie Skeen, the owner of Legacy, matches up to $10K. To date, all of their offices combined have donated over $80K. The Greeneville office created a Volunteer Team that is called C21GIVES and they choose different projects around the community to help with or donate to. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society was one of the non-profit projects chosen to benefit from their giving this past week.
In addition to helping with the Humane Society with the latest sponsoring of dogs and cats, C21GIVES has also had a yard sale for Isaiah House, adopted several families each Christmas, donated school supplies, helped the food bank, Easter Seals and Shop with a Cop.
This is all volunteer based and the agents are giving their time to participate. In addition to the agents, a lot of their families volunteer with them.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society feels very blessed and honored that Century 21 Legacy chose our non-profit to help by sponsoring these dogs and cats. This will have a huge impact on the lives of these homeless dogs and cats as they move from living in the shelter to living in a permanent home. We have already had several of the sponsored animals adopted and look forward to all 48 finding wonderful approved homes!
We would love to challenge other businesses to help our adoption center by sponsoring adoption fees. Many of these animals will be fully sponsored while others will have reduced adoption fees. We screen our adopters to find the best adoption match for any of our precious dogs and cats. Give us a call at (423)639-4771 to see how your business can make a difference in a homeless dog or cat’s life.
Many don’t realize that with each adoption of a dog or cat, this opens kennel or cage space for us to save more. Our adoption fee covers all vetting which includes spay or neuter, all vaccines appropriate to age, microchip, heartworm test, FELV test, and more. With each adoption, one more dog or cat spayed or neutered helps reduce the number of future unwanted litters that fill our shelters. The cost to care for our homeless dogs and cats is covered by the donations that we receive from you...we can’t do what we do without your support,
In closing, Century 21 Legacy wants to give back to our community, and by doing projects like this with the Humane Society, it’s just going to make the area a more desirable place to live.
Thank you Century 21 Legacy agents and everyone that made this project a success with the Humane Society!