A little over a year ago, Chester, a stray Basset Hound-Shepherd mix entered the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. He was skinny and had an injury to his tail, which eventually had to be amputated, leaving just a happy, wagging bob tail.
Though Chester was a sad sight when he first entered the Adoption Center, he quickly became a happy guy. He was always ready for a game of ball in his yard. He loved toys and people. Many days he could be found lounging on the bench in his yard. He loved going outside and loved time with our volunteers and visitors. Staff fell in love with this sweet, loving dog. Chester adapted to the routine of shelter life but staff knew this was not the life that was best for him. We wanted to see Chester adopted to a loving home.
More than a year after Chester entered the Adoption Center, the Haun Family came in search of a dog to adopt. Chester, with his short legs and basset hound feet got their attention. Chester took an instant liking to Izzaya who also immediately made a connection and knew that Chester would be the dog for him! Assistant Manager, Darlene, spent time telling the Haun family all the many things that we had learned about Chester over this past year and the Haun Family knew that Chester, would be going “home” with them.
After Chester’s adoption we received a follow up call from his new family. They told us that he is doing great, has a new dog friend and is loving a life indoors with lots of toys. He and Izzaya are best buds and play catch all the time. After a year of waiting, Chester is finally living his “best life.”
Sharing these adoption success stories are the highlight of what we do at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and as we always say, we can’t do what we do without your support. Thank you for helping us find these homeless dogs and cats their “furever” homes!