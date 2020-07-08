I want to share the story of two little chihuahuas that need an inside home together. Mia and Macy’s owner had to relocate and was unable to take his two precious dogs with him. After trying to find someone to help, he reached out to our Adoption Center staff about this sad situation.
Mia and Macy are mother and daughter. Macy was born deaf and because of this her mother, Mia has become the “ears” for Macy. Since being relinquished to the Adoption Center, both have adjusted well. They love attention, especially when our staff sit in the kennel and pet them. At night, they enjoy snuggling together in their cozy bed. They have funny personalities and although timid, are quick to accept love and attention.
Both have had all their vetting and are ready to live their best life together. Give our staff a call Tuesday through Saturday, between noon and 3 p.m. for more information on adopting Mia and Macy. Our Adoption Center phone number is (423) 639-4771 or (423) 787-1771.
Whopper is another sad story with a happy ending. Whopper is a male Snowshoe Siamese cat mix that came to us because of a serious injury to his back right foot. Since surgery to repair the damage, he is healing well and will be available for adoption soon. He loves attention from our staff and is enjoying his canned food and cozy cage during this time of healing. Give our staff a call if you would like to meet this handsome boy!
Adoptions
June brought an awesome 145 adoptions! Thank you to all of the adopters that made these homeless dogs and cats very happy. We also want to thank our rescue partners that helped find many of these dogs and cats their furever home. Even with Covid-19, we are going strong and finding homes!
Remember the story in Accent about our cat named Handsome? I have great news! He has found his purr-fect home with Ashlee and Daniel Lynch and their children! Handsome had previously lived as a feral cat outside at the shelter until we were able to lure him indoors. Handsome quickly decided he loved being an indoor cat and became a staff favorite. Ashlee tells us that Handsome is doing great and is well loved in his new home. Thank you to the Lynch Family!
Membership DriveWe are so grateful for your support of our membership drive. This is a very important fundraiser that helps us continue to help the animals of Greene County. Our members are the life blood of our organization. Send in your membership donation today! As a non-profit organization, which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission with donations and memberships from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, or by phone at (423) 639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3.
We are blessed to have supporters like you, who share our passion for improving the lives of homeless animals. Thank you for your caring support!