Looking for an informative read during your time of social distancing? I want to share helpful tips to follow if you have lost or found a pet. I recommend that you save this column for future reference.
The number one reason why pets go missing is because their owners allow them to roam freely. Your pet depends on you to keep it safe. Dogs should be in a fenced yard or walked on a leash. Cats should remain indoors.
Here are more tips on how to help a lost, or a found, pet in Greene County, Tenn., and beyond.
- Check for a collar and tags if you find a lost pet.
- Take the pet to a veterinarian to have the pet scanned for a microchip. Call vet first to let them know your need to scan.
- Ask the veterinarian to determine the pet’s age and breed.
- Take pictures of the pet’s face and side shots.
- Report a lost or found pet to Greene County Animal Control (423)798-1777 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Report a lost or post pet to Greeneviille-Greene County Humane Society (423)639-4771 Tuesday to Saturday noon to 3 p.m.
- Both facilities are closed to the public so your help keeping a pet safe is very important at this time.
- Call the Greeneville Sun newspaper (423)638-4181. They offer a free five day lost or found ad in their classified section.
- Call WGRV radio at (423) 638-4147, They will announce lost and found pets on during their programming.
- Let all your neighbors know immediately. Make flyers to put in neighborhood.
- Flyers are always a great idea and should be posted in all businesses in your area including all Veterinarian offices. You will also want to give a flyer to your mail carrier and your newspaper carrier too since they travel the area around your house on an almost daily basis. Put flyers up at area stores and anywhere that sells pet food.
- If you find a pet wearing a rabies tag, call Greene County Animal Control so they can research the tag number and find the owner’s information. Note that all pets should have a current rabies vaccination. Dogs need to have a current rabies tag attached to their collar.
- Post the lost or found pet on your Facebook page and on these Facebook pages as well: Greene Co, Lost & Found (TN); Greeneville Pets Lost and Found; Greene County Tenn Animal Lovers; Tricities Lost & Found Pets (TN/ VA); and My Greeneville.
Many animals have been found by using Facebook. Make sure your post is set to “Public” so the post can be shared. You will want to regularly check these pages in case someone has found your lost pet and posted it. Put a specific area where lost or found. Put detail information and description and a good photo of the lost or found pet. Put your phone number on the post. The more information you post will help the lost or found pet. Keep your post updated.
There are many ways you can help with lost or found pets and we hope this list will be of assistance.
Thank you and please share this with your friends and family!