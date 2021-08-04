You may have seen them as you were in the checkout line in businesses across Greene County. The cute, little doggie and kitty banks that sit on the counter of area businesses are the official collection banks for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Dropping your change into one of our banks may seem like a small gesture to you, but to your Humane Society, this collected change is a big gesture! Your coins add up quickly and are used to help care for the homeless dogs and cats that enter into our Adoption Center each day.
Not only do we appreciate and want to thank the people that drop their change into our banks, we also appreciate and are thankful to the many businesses, some of which are featured in this week’s photos, that allow the Humane Society to place a collection bank on their counter.
We are also grateful to have a team of dedicated volunteers and Humane Society board members that regularly pick up the change from these doggie and kitty banks when they are full.
Your coins provide food, vet care and shelter to animals in need.
If our shelter dogs and cats could speak they would thank you for caring about them!
If you are a business and would like a doggie or kitty bank for your counter, just call the staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at (423) 639-4771 and we will notify our awesome Bank Coordinator and Board Member Fredna Morrison. Fredna is always happy to deliver a bank so you can display it on your counter.
We want to remind you that your membership helps us with the care of our homeless dogs and cats. Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 45 years and you are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. A single adult membership is $10; a senior or junior (under 18-years-old) annual membership is $5 and a family membership is $25.
All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at gchumanesociety.com or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, or by phone at (423)639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society always appreciates the support of our community!