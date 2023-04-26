Many in our community ask what our needs are at the Adoption Center. There are many donations that we would love to receive.
We are always in need of clay and scoopable cat litter. Did you know that we use over 40 bags of clay cat litter a month? That is a lot of litter, but our shelter cats love their clean litter boxes. The cat litter that we use is found in most stores and costs around three dollars for a 25-pound bag. We mix clay cat litter and scoopable so that makes our cats very happy. If our cats could talk, they would say a big thank you for your help keeping their litter pans clean.
Our pet food request keeps our cat and dog’s tummies doing well, which makes them, and us, happy. Our dry dog food that we like to use is Purina One in any size bag or flavor. Our puppy dry food is Pedigree or Purina puppy food, also any flavor. For adult can dog and can puppy food, we like to use Pedigree or Purina brands, any flavor. For our cat lovers, we use Fancy Feast canned cat and kitten food and for dry, we use Purina kitten food and adult Meow Mix Tender Centers. We are always in need of dog toy donations, new or gently used.
Other much-needed items are bleach, Fabuloso cleaner, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, toilet paper and paper towels. We especially need bleach to restock our supply. We use a lot of cleaning supplies while keeping our shelter clean and healthy for our dogs and cats. While you are out shopping, consider picking up any of these items. Your help is always appreciated.
We also appreciate donations of used towels, blankets and sheets. These are used daily in our dog kennels and cat cages to make the animals feel at home until they get adopted. Another item that is used daily are empty dog and cat food bags that are used for cleaning. These bags are sturdy and perfect for the kennels and cat litter scooping.
There are several ways to donate. You can bring your donation in person to the Adoption Center at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road or have your donation shipped to our location. We have an Amazon list posted on our website at gchumanesociety.com or you can place an order from your favorite company. We get lots of deliveries!
If you don’t want to make a purchase, but want to help, you can make a monetary donation at gchumanesociety.com and we can purchase the items as we need them. Your donations help us continue to help the homeless dogs and cats that we care for. It takes a village and we are so grateful to have YOU be a part of our mission. Stop by and see how your donations make a difference. Give our staff a call for more information about donating at 423-639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.
We know that many of you drink out of aluminum cans. Do you ever wonder where you can recycle your aluminum cans? We have a large recycle bin at the Adoption Center, and would be happy to recycle your cans. If you happen to stop by when we are closed, feel free to leave your aluminum can bags at the gate and we will be happy to place them in our bin. All funds raised from this recycle program goes towards the care of the shelter dogs and cats. Thank you for saving your aluminum cans and recycling with your Humane Society.
Enjoy these “donation” photos from many of our wonderful supporters in March and April.
Thank you again for the love and care you show through donations for the animals with the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We can’t do what we do without YOU!