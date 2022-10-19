We are always in need of scoopable (clumping) cat litter. Did you know that we mix the clumping litter with our clay litter and we use over 40 bags of clay cat litter each month?
That is a lot of litter! Our cats love their clean litter boxes. In some areas of the shelter, we use only “scoopable litter.” Cat lovers know how important it is to have a clean litter box. If our cats could talk, they would say a big “meow” thank you for helping them have clean litter pans everyday.
While we are talking about cats, another need is Fancy Feast canned kitten and cat food. We have discovered that not only do the cats and kittens love this food, but it does not upset their tummies. We give them a special treat of this canned food each evening before we leave for the night. Another favorite is the Meow Mix Tender Centers dry cat food. Whenever we get this dry cat food donated, we get excited but the cats get more excited. The cats love it!
Other needed items include any brand of bleach, dryer sheets, and laundry detergent. We launder many loads of towels and blankets at the Adoption Center. Bleach is a necessary part of our cleaning each day. It’s important that we keep everything clean and germ free for our animals, staff, volunteers and visitors. While you are out shopping, consider picking up these items for us.
If you would like to donate for our dogs and puppies, our supply of Pedigree chopped can food is getting low. We mix this food with their dry food every day and they love it. Big thank you barks and woofs can be heard when it is time for dinner!
You can drop off these needed donations at the Adoption Center or have them shipped to 950 Hal Henard Road.
Reminder to everyone to donate your aluminum cans to the Humane Society. Recycling proceeds help us care for the many homeless dogs and cats in our care until a furever home can be found. We have a large recycle bin at the Adoption Center, and would be happy to take your cans! If you stop by when we are closed, just leave your aluminum can bags at the driveway gate and we will be happy to place them in our recycle bin.
We are always grateful for your donations to help with our day to day operations. As a non-profit organization, which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission with donations from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. You can make your donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744; or online at gchumanesociety.com or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road; or by phone at (423)639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m..
In today’s ACCENT, we are sharing photos from so many wonderful supporters that have brought donations to us. Thank you for your support!