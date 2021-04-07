Our Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society hosted the first ever Easter Pet Photo Contest on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society,” and it was a huge success!
Our Facebook friends voted for their favorite Easter pet photo by donating to the fundraiser linked to each pet’s picture. Fantastic prize baskets were awarded to the top ten fundraising pets.
You can view all of the entries on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.”
All proceeds from the donations go towards the care of the homeless animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Thank you everyone for donating!
We want to share the top ten Easter photo entries in today’s Accent.
Thank you to everyone that entered our “Easter Facebook Pet Photo Contest” and donated! This contest was so much fun!