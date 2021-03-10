It was a busy February at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. I am happy to announce that 76 homeless dogs and cats were adopted into loving homes during the month of February!
Each dog and cat has been spayed or neutered which helps in our fight to stop the pet overpopulation in Greene County. Thank you to the adopters and to all who support our efforts.
I want to thank everyone that participated in our annual “Have A Heart” fundraiser. Your donations will help us continue to take care of displaced dogs and cats while we find them “furever” homes. We loved all of the ornaments that decorated our “heart” tree. It was beautiful and full of “love.”
If you would like to make a donation to support the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, there are several ways to help. Mail your donation to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744. You can also choose to donate online at gchumanesociety.com/donate or stop by the Humane Society’s Adoption Center or give our staff a call to donate over the phone noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (423)639-4771.
Your donations help us as we care for cats & dogs like Tigger that live happy lives with us as long as needed. God bless you for your support!