Each month, SNIP-IT, an acronym for “Spay/Neuter Is Provided In Tennessee” rolls into the parking lot of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center located at 950 Hal Henard Road. The SNIP-IT low cost mobile clinic specializes in high volume spay/neuter surgeries (& vaccines administered at the time of surgery) for your dog or cat, making it very affordable to the public.
SNIP-IT does not take the place of your pet’s regular veterinarian. The SNIP-IT clinic concentrates on spay/neuter surgeries. SNIP-IT typically performs 25 to 30 surgeries in a day, and has limited space available. To schedule your pet to be spayed or neutered, please call SNIP-IT at 865-771-7043 or 865-617-4417 for an appointment and other information.
Prices for quality spay or neuter surgery are $60 for cats and $70 for dogs. These prices include a one-year rabies vaccine and pain injection. Other limited services are also offered.
If you are low-income, you will want to contact the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society directly at 423-639-4771 to inquire about a voucher for a free spay/neuter for your pet. A limited number of vouchers are given to “qualified persons” as funds allow.
SNIP-IT was founded in June of 2017 by Chris Seaton, a former Greene County resident and graduate of Greeneville High School and wife, Dr. Priscilla Seaton, DVM. For years, Dr. Seaton has focused on low cost spay/neuter and wellness services as the bulk of her practice. Their goal is to help reduce the overpopulation of unwanted dogs and cats in Greene County as well as other surrounding areas by offering low-cost, high volume spay/neuter services.
“SNIP-IT is grateful to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society for hosting our clinic,” Chris said. “We want to let Greene County residents know that we are happy to help them and their furry friends. We’re grateful for the space to work and the support from the Humane Society and hope the work we do reflects positively on our clinic staff and the staff of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.”
SNIP-IT takes the work they do seriously. Since 2017, when SNIP-IT began operating, over 12,000 surgeries have been performed. Spaying or neutering your pets prevents thousands of unwanted dogs and cats from being born only to end up in an animal shelter or left to die in the streets.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society wants to also recognize the many wonderful veterinarians of Greene County that help the Humane Society and citizens of Greene County provide much needed care for their pets. All pets need their own personal veterinarian to provide them with routine and emergency care. Please note that high volume spay/neuter clinics do not take the place of your pet’s regular veterinarian.
As always, your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is appreciated. It is because of you that we can help the homeless and unwanted dogs and cats of Greene County.
I want to thank everyone for sending us their “Have A Heart” ornaments for our Valentine tree! This fundraiser lasts throughout the month of February, so mail your ornament and donation to us today! If you did not receive an ornament in the mail, give us a call and we will send an ornament to you. Your donation helps save the lives of homeless dogs and cats. If you would like to be added to our mailing list, give our staff a call noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at (423) 639-4771. We would love to send you our “Have A Heart” letter and ornament. We know our dogs and cats “LOVE” your support!