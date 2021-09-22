This year has been an especially difficult year for many animal shelters across the country, including the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. With all the normal challenges that shelters face, we have also been dealt with the COVID pandemic. We are so grateful to our community and beyond for their support during this last year.
Each year, unspayed cats begin having litters of kittens, so many cats and kittens that animal shelters become overfilled with cats and kittens that do not have homes. Because the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, our space is limited and it breaks our hearts when we can’t take in all the cats and kittens that need shelter. Greene County Animal Control is limited on space and cats and kittens that end up there are in danger of euthanasia if they get full and the cats and kittens are not claimed, adopted, or rescued. Sadly, this is what happens each year.
Did you know that an average cat has 1 to 8 kittens per litter and 2 to 3 litters per year? During one female cat’s life, she could have more than 100 kittens. A single pair of cats and their kittens can produce as many as 420,000 kittens in just 7 years. This gives you an idea about the struggle that we face each year.
The solution is to have all cats spayed or neutered. Not only does this prevent unwanted litters of kittens, spaying your cat helps prevent uterine infections and breast tumors which are malignant in 90 percent of cats. Spaying your cat before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases. Neutering your male cat prevents testicular cancer and some prostate problems. Call your vet to schedule a spay or neuter for your cat. We do host a low-cost spay-neuter mobile clinic each month at our shelter and they do have openings for cats in September, October, and November. You can call 865-617-4417 to schedule your low-cost spay or neuter today!
At this time, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has over 40 cats and kittens at our Adoption Center. Because our shelter has so many homeless cats and kittens waiting for adoption, we are now closed for intake for cats or kittens until further notice.
If you are considering adopting a cat or kitten, please call us to schedule a visit to our cat room. We also have cats available for adoption at the Greeneville Petsense store. We are sure we have your purr-fect match. To make a cat or kitten adoption appointment, call 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
Don’t forget to send in your “Fall 4 Paws” donation. We were excited to include a magnet with the “Fall 4 Paws” update letter. If you would like our letter and magnet sent to you in the mail, give us a call at (423) 639-4771 and we can get one in the mail to you.
Because you stand up for the animals in our community, you are helping us provide thousands of unwanted dogs and cats with the medical care, love and safety they deserve. Your support helps us save precious animals from a lifetime of mistreatment. Your donations are the lifeblood of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Your “Fall 4 Paws” donation can be made by clicking on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com, mailing it to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or by phone during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m. by calling 423-639-4771. Thank you to everyone that has already sent in their donation.
As always, thank you and God bless your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We couldn’t do what we do without you.