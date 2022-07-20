Shelters and Rescues across the country, including the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, are being overwhelmed with the number of stray and owner-relinquished animals being taken in. It’s heartbreaking to know that many of the strays probably have an owner that has not come forward. Equally sad are the relinquished animals whose owners can no longer keep them. Both strays and relinquished animals are confused and grieve the loss of their owner and their home.
I am so proud of the Humane Society staff, who make these dogs and cats feel as comfortable and loved as possible. We learn their likes and dislikes. The majority of these dogs and cats are in need of food and vet care. Many of the dogs have to be trained to walk on a leash. Our staff and volunteers have to teach many to trust us since we are strangers to them. We help them by giving them a daily routine, which doesn’t take them long to adapt. We make them comfortable with cool kennels in the summer, and heat in the winter. We also give them blankets on their beds so they can snuggle at night. We give the dogs outside time in the play yards during the day so they can get exercise and be seen by potential adopters. The cats also get to spend time outdoors on their catio.
Our goal is to find each a good home where they will be loved, wanted, and cared for. We do not adopt dogs to anyone that will put them on a chain. We want them to live their best life. We know when they get a home of love and patience, our dogs and cats will give you unconditional love. Let us help you find your next best friend!
During the month of July and August, we are offering a reduced adoption-vetting fee for dogs of only $50. This includes spay or neuter, all vaccines, microchip, heartworm test, dewormer, flea treatment, and vet exam. Help share the news about this special adoption fee during July and August.
Have you been considering adoption? We have some awesome medium to large breed dogs that are waiting patiently for a “furever” home. We are closed to large dog intake until we find homes for those at the Adoption Center. With every dog that is adopted, this opens a kennel for us to save another dog in need.
Many of our dogs keep their kennel or cage clean so house training should be a breeze. We can dog test and cat test them if you already have a pet. Give our staff a call or come up to meet our available dogs and cats at the Adoption Center, 950 Hal Henard Road. Our hours are noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and call 423-639-4771 to get more information.
Remember that when you adopt a dog or cat from us, you save two lives, the one you adopt and the one that takes its place.
To view our adoptable dogs and cats, view them on our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our “Adopt A Pet” link.
We would love to get your help to continue this reduced adoption fee by sponsoring any of our adoptable dogs. By donating to one of our adoptable dogs, you are helping us find them a wonderful home and helping save more lives. To sponsor, you can do this over the phone at 423-639-4771, in person at the shelter, online at gchumanesociety.com or by mail at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. Sponsoring is an awesome way to help with the vetting costs so we can offer these reduced fees. Note on your donation that you want to be a sponsor for a dog or a cat’s adoption fee.
As always, we can’t do what we do without your support! God bless you!