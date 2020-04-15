Last fall, staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center began noticing a large tabby cat hanging around. We have several feral cats that we feed and water each day and assumed this tabby was a new feral cat.
Adoption Center Assistant, Katrinka Day took an interest in him and was determined to tame him so we could get his vetting done and then release him back to our feral group of cats. She named him “Handsome.”
Handsome could be seen all around the shelter grounds. During cold or rainy weather he liked to take cover in one of the many insulated dog houses we keep available. On pretty days, he could often be seen on our security cameras lounging and grooming himself on the outdoor furniture. He was spotted every day and was getting braver about coming around staff and volunteers. Grounds Keeper Garry Shideler and Katrinka began a routine of feeding him every afternoon and were happy when he let them pet him when receiving his supper.
One weekend when we were closed, Karen Desjardins, Adoption Center Assistant, lured him into the Adoption Center with a trail of sardines — picture that! Once indoors, he allowed staff to pet him. After de-stressing, vaccines and wormer were given. The next step was to get him scheduled for his neuter surgery, rabies vaccination and exam.
I am happy to share that Handsome is a wonderful, friendly, happy cat. He follows everyone around while they clean in the cat room and especially likes that Katrinka spends extra time with him. He absolutely adores attention and would sit in your lap for hours if you let him. We love this cat.
Handsome has adjusted well in the cat room and is ready for his “purr-fect” home. If you think you would be a great adopter for Handsome, give our staff a call (423)639-4771 between 12 and 3, Tuesday through Saturday. We are temporarily closed to the public, but we will be happy to answer any questions you may have about Handsome and possibly set up an adoption appointment if you are interested in making him a part of your family.
Hope you enjoyed this story about Handsome. Thank you as always for your support!