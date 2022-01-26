Late in the evening on Jan. 4, Greene County Animal Control Officers received a phone call from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department regarding the possible neglect of 20 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions. The dogs, 18 chihuahuas and two beagle mixes, were in desperate need of help. Animal Control Officer Isaac Ottinger immediately contacted the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to ask for assistance from our staff. The Humane Society’s Shelter Manager, Janet Medcalf, and volunteer, Johnna Harris, went to the scene to provide assistance. All dogs were loaded into transport vehicles and brought to Animal Control. The following day, Humane Society staff made plans and prepared kennels so the dogs could be transferred from Animal Control to the Humane Society where they would receive the care they needed.
All of the dogs had various health concerns due to neglect and advanced age. They were understandably scared but with good food and comfortable beds, the staff was able to slowly gain their trust and show each dog lots of love. Two of our rescue partners offered to help with three of the dogs that had serious medical issues. These dogs received medical care and will soon find their “furever” homes through the rescue’s adoption process.
Next came the big task of getting medical attention for the 17 dogs still in our care. Humane Society staff began getting their weights, administering vaccinations, fecal tests, flea medicine. Appointments were made with local veterinarians so each of the dogs could be assessed, spayed or neutered, dental treatment as needed, rabies vaccines, heartworm tests, and microchips implanted. Most of the dogs also needed additional medical treatment that was above the normal vetting routine.
While a few of the Humane Society staff were taking care of the dogs’ medical needs, other staff were busy on the phone taking applications for adoption. We reviewed applications and decisions were made on the best adoption match for each dog. More than 100 adoption applications for the dogs were received. It was a difficult process for staff to decide where each dog would go since there were so many wonderful applicants. We appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone who was interested in adopting. Once the adoptions were processed, the dogs went home with their new owners. We are sharing adoption photos with our Animal Talk readers!
Thank you to all that have helped these dogs by generously making donations to help cover the costs of their vetting and care. If you too would like to make a donation to help homeless dogs and cats just like them, you can do so by using our donation link at gchumanesociety.com or mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or over the phone by calling 423-639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 pm. You can also stop by the Humane Society to make your donation during business hours.
Thank you for your support for your local Humane Society! We can’t do what we do without your support!