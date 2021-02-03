I always look forward to the beginning of a new year and never more so than this year. With the Covid-19 pandemic came many challenges for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Many people in our community and around the world have suffered and are continuing to suffer greatly. Because of the pandemic, our adoption center has taken in many dogs and cats whose owners passed away or were hospitalized because of Covid-19. We are grateful to be able to help these families and their pets. We could not have done this without friends and supporters like you and we thank you.
Despite the sadness and worry that surrounded us during the year 2020, along came some happy successes that I would like to share with you. These successes that would not have happened without your support and kindness:
- 568 dogs were taken into our care;
- 640 cats were taken into our care;
- 614 dogs were adopted into forever homes;
- 632 cats were adopted into forever homes;
- 332 dogs, in danger of being euthanized, were pulled from Animal Control;
- 401 cats, in danger of being euthanized, were pulled from Animal Control;
- 30 dogs and cats were reunited with their families;
- 473 dogs were spayed/neutered;
- and 547 cats were spayed/neutered.
With all great successes there comes a price. Each day our shelter faces a financial struggle to provide needed medicine, vaccines, food, medical treatment, shelter, and more for the homeless dogs and cats of Greene County. During the entire month of February, we are asking you to consider helping the shelter dogs and cats by contributing to our Have A Heart fundraiser.
If you are on our mailing list and receive a Have-A-Heart letter, simply return the attached heart ornament with your tax-deductible donation to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. If you do not receive our mail-out, you can go online at https://gchumane society.com/donate/ to make your tax-deductible donation and we will create a personalized ornament to hang on our Valentine tree. You can also donate over the phone, Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m. at (423)639-4771.
Since the ornaments will hang on our Adoption Center Valentine Tree, feel free to decorate your ornament with photos of beloved pets or drawings. Use your imagination and be sure to sign the ornament with either your pet’s name or a “people” name. Since “love is in the air” during the month of February, you may want to add your spouse or significant other’s name to the heart ornament.
As Executive Director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, I want to thank you personally for your support. Because of friends like you, we can continue to provide homeless dogs and cats of Greene County with the food, shelter and vet care they need and deserve. Your support helps us save the lives of thousands of unwanted, unloved and displaced dogs and cats.
All of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society are hopeful for a better year for mankind and their pets. Thank you for your kindness, compassion and support. We could not do what we do without friends like you!