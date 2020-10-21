I want to share helpful tips to follow if you have lost or found a pet here in Greene County. I recommend that you save this column for future reference.
The number one reason why pets go missing is because their owners allow them to roam freely. Your pet depends on you to keep it safe. Dogs should be in a fenced yard or walked on a leash. Cats should remain indoors.
Here are some tips for what to do if you have lost or found a pet:
- Check for a collar and tags if you find a lost pet;
- Take the pet to our adoption center, Greene County Animal Control or a local veterinarian or to have the pet scanned for a microchip;
- Ask the veterinarian to determine the pet’s age and breed;
- Take pictures of the pet’s face and side shots;
- Report a lost or found pet to Greene County Animal Control (423)798-1777, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- Report a lost or found pet to Greeneviille-Greene County Humane Society (423)639-4771 Tuesday to Saturday, between noon and 3 p.m.
- Call the Greeneville Sun newspaper (423)638-4181 to take out a free five day lost or found ad in their classified section;
- Call WGRV radio at (423) 638-4147 to announce lost and found pets during their programming:
- Let all your neighbors know immediately:
- Make flyers to put in the neighborhood, pet stores, other businesses in your area, veterinarian offices, and to give to your mail carrier and your newspaper carrier, since they travel the area around your house on an almost daily basis;
- If you find a pet wearing a rabies tag, call Greene County Animal Control so they can research the tag number and find the owner’s information.
All pets should have a current rabies vaccination. Dogs need to have a current rabies tag attached to their collar.
There are many ways you can help with lost or found pets and we hope this list will be of assistance.
We are sharing photos of several of the lost dogs and cats that were never claimed by an owner and are now available for adoption. Give our staff a call Tuesday through Saturday, from noon-3 p.m., at (423)639-4771 for information about adoption.
Thank you and please share this information with your friends and family!