In today’s column, I want to share again these helpful tips to follow if you have lost or found a pet here in Greene County. I recommend that you save this column for future reference. With fireworks happening this past weekend, we see so many pets that are scared and become lost. Every year the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and Greene County Animal Control receive many calls regarding dogs running away from home because of fireworks being shot in their area.
The number one reason why pets go missing is because their owners allow them to roam freely without supervision. Your pet depends on you to keep it safe. Dogs should be in a fenced yard or walked on a leash if at all possible. Cats are a little different but if they have been inside cats, they should remain indoors. I understand that sometimes a pet is lost or found through no fault of the owner or pet so these tips will hopefully get them back home where they belong.
Here are the tips on “How to Help A Lost Or Found Pet” in Greene County, Tennessee and beyond!
- Check for a collar and tags if you find a lost pet.
- Take the pet to our adoption center, Greene County Animal Control, or a local veterinarian or to have the pet scanned for a microchip.
- Ask the veterinarian to determine the pet’s age and breed.
- Take pictures of the pet’s face and side shots.
- Report a lost or found pet to Greene County Animal Control (423)798-1777 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Report a lost or found pet to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society (423)639-4771 Tuesday to Saturday noon until 3 p.m.
- Post the lost or found pet on your Facebook page and on Facebook pages listed below. Make sure your post is set to “PUBLIC” so the post can be shared. Many animals have been found by using Facebook. You will want to regularly check these pages in case someone has found your lost pet and posted it. Put a specific area where lost or found. Put detailed information and description and a good photo of the lost or found pet. Put your phone number on the post. The more information you post will help the lost or found pet. Keep your post updated. These Facebook posts get shared so posting helps the chances for a lost or found pet to get back home.
Greene Co, Lost & Found (TN)
Greeneville Pets Lost and Found
Greene County Tenn Animal Lovers
Tricities Lost & Found Pets (TN/ VA)
- Call the Greeneville Sun newspaper (423)638-4181. They offer a free five-day lost or found ad in their classified section.
- Call WGRV radio at (423) 638-4147, They will announce lost and found pets during their programming.
- Let all your neighbors know immediately. Make flyers to put in the neighborhood.
- Flyers are always a great idea and should be posted in all businesses in your area including all Veterinarian offices. You will also want to give a flyer to your mail carrier and your newspaper carrier too since they travel the area around your house on an almost daily basis. Put flyers up at area stores and anywhere that sells pet food.
- If you find a pet wearing a rabies tag, call Greene County Animal Control so they can research the tag number and find the owner’s information. Note that all pets should have a current rabies vaccination. Dogs need to have a current rabies tag attached to their collar.
There are many ways you can help with lost or found pets and we hope this list will be of assistance. We are sharing happy ending adoption photos with this story for some of our dogs and cats that were strays and never claimed by their owner. We found them happy “furever homes.” Remember that with every adoption, you help two animals, the one you adopt and the space made for us to accept another dog or cat. Call our staff for more information about adopting from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
Thank you and please share these tips to help lost and found pets get back home!