The annual Roadblock fundraiser held by the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society was one of the first things that I did as a volunteer many years ago to show my support for this wonderful organization that has since become my life.
I was team captain for many of those years and during that time, the Asheville Highway and West Main Street was the intersection that my team collected donations from. We had so much fun doing this, waving to everyone that came through and getting honks from friends and supporters just made us smile big. The best part was all the cars that stopped as they gave us change and told us their pet stories. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we were unable to have our roadblock fundraiser the last few years, including this year. We are hoping that next year we will be able to be out there collecting again at our intersections. In the meantime, I hope you will consider donating to our “Virtual Roadblock Fundraiser”. It is only because of donations and support that we are able to save the lives of homeless dogs and cats in our community.
If you would like to donate to our “Virtual Roadblock Fundraiser”, you can do so by going to our online donation link at gchumanesociety.com or by going to our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” and donating on one of our “Virtual Roadblock” posts, or by mailing your donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also call our Adoption Center to donate over the phone at (423) 639-4771 or make your donation at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center in person, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
On a personal note, without the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, I don’t know what would have happened to my chihuahua mix, Remy, and the 1000’s of dogs and cats that have come through our shelter doors. Remy was relinquished to the shelter in the fall of 2020 and was very scared and confused. After spending time with him at the shelter, I was able to make a connection with him, so I decided to help him with getting comfortable with people and took him home to foster and try to find him a “furever” home. It wasn’t long before I experienced what many in rescue call a “foster fail.” I officially adopted him on October 25, 2020. I fell in love with this little boy and he is now living his best life with me! He has a big brother named Buddy Beagle and they fill my life with so much joy. Your donations help make these “happy ending” stories possible.
I think the dogs and cats that we are able to save from Greene County Animal Control touch my heart the most. Many have come from neglect and cruelty situations so the love they receive from our staff and volunteers is beyond measure. These are the lives that you are impacting through your support. With your help, we are able to provide them the love and medical care that they need and deserve. We are able to provide them with a comfortable place to lay their head at night where they are warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Then comes the day that makes us all smile. The day when they are adopted. We know there is a special home waiting for each of our precious dogs and cats and they deserve to live without fear of being hungry, abused or neglected. Your donations and support enable us to operate a no-kill animal shelter that cares for these dogs and cats until a good home can be found. These photos are just a few of our furry alumni that have been adopted and are living new lives in their “furever” homes. They aren’t “homeless” anymore!
Many people don’t realize that the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a non-profit agency that receives no government funding. We depend on donations to operate. We could not do it without YOU, our supporters.
Thank you for supporting YOUR Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society! We are excited to make this a very successful virtual roadblock this year!