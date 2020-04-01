This week was our first week of being closed to the public as we join many other shelters across the country in implementing social distancing because of the COVID-19 virus. We are doing this to keep our staff, volunteers and visitors safe.
Many of you know that we participate in the program at the local workhouse where female trustees are able to come to the shelter to work with our staff. They clean all areas of the shelter, help care for the dogs and cats, wash laundry, clean dog yards and many other things that make our shelter one of the best around. We learned this past Monday that to keep the trustees safe from the COVID-19 virus, they would not be coming to work with us at the Adoption Center until further notice.
With that being said, we want to brag on our staff! After contacting each of them and sharing this news, they were ready for the challenge of not having our inmate help and we are proud to say we have made it through the week with a clean shelter and happy dogs and cats.
As we went through this week of “social distancing” and without inmate help, we hit each day running as we cleaned all of the Adoption Center and cared for the precious dogs and cats that trust us with their needs each day.
Though our Adoption Center is temporarily closed to the public, we will continue to answer our phones Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Give us a call if you have questions, are interested in adopting a dog or cat, if you have lost or found a pet or just to check in to say hello. We can be reached at (423)639-4771 during these hours.
As always, we are in need of supplies to keep the shelter clean. Our need at this time is cat litter, disinfectant wipes, trash bags and laundry detergent. If you have donations, you can leave them at our driveway gate between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and just give us a quick phone call to let us know the supplies are there.
We are still collecting recyclable aluminum cans and these can be left at our driveway gate anytime and we will put them in our recycle bin.
As we monitor the current situation, we will keep you informed of any changes regarding our Adoption Center’s operating schedule.
Thank you again from all of our staff which includes Vernon & Halo, our shelter greeters, for your support.
Photos of adoptable pets were taken this week by Adoption Center Assistant Karen DesJardins. They will be here waiting for normal operations to resume and hoping for a “furever” home.
Stay safe, practice social distancing and love your pets!