We are so excited to get our Facebook Pet Costume Photo Contest started!
Due to Covid-19, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Howl-O-Ween Pet Party has been canceled. We decided to once again host a pet photo costume contest and fundraiser on our very popular Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.”
To enter a photo of your pet dressed for Howl-O-Ween, just message it to our page. Be sure to include your pet’s name, along with your name, address and phone number in the message. We will post your pet’s photo on our page with a link to our fundraiser. People will vote for their favorite costumed pet by donating to the fundraiser linked to your pet’s picture. Fantastic prizes will be awarded to the top ten pets. To help your pet win, you will want to be sure to share your pet’s photo with your friends and family! Everyone is invited to dress up their pets (humans may dress up with their pets, too) and enter the pet costume contest on our Facebook page.
The contest began on Sunday and runs through Oct 30. All proceeds go towards the care of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. An awesome prize will be given to the top ten pets that get the most donations as of midnight on Oct. 30. We will announce the winners on Halloween.
The very exciting news is that even if you don’t have a pet or you do not plan to costume your pet, we invite everyone to enjoy this contest by donating online to your favorite pet contest photo!
Lots of pets have already been posted and we are looking forward to seeing many more pets dressed in their costumes so send your photos to us as soon as possible so you can begin sharing your pet’s photo entry! Message your photo to our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.”
Be sure to let your pet get involved in some fall fun while helping shelter dogs and cats!
We are sharing some of our best costumes from the 2020 Howl-O-Ween online Facebook photo contest in today’s column. Enjoy these photos and we look forward to posting your pet costume pictures on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society”! Your pet will be raising donations to help care for our shelter dogs and cats!