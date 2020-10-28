As announced previously, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has canceled the annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Party this year due to COVID-19. Because of the cancellation we have decided to host a pet photo costume contest and fundraiser on our very popular Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.”
To enter a photo of your pet dressed for Halloween, message it to our page. Be sure to include your pet’s name, along with your name, address and phone number in the message. We will post your pet’s photo on our page with a link to our fundraiser.
People will vote for their favorite costumed pet by donating to the fundraiser linked to your pet’s picture. Fantastic prizes will be awarded to the top three fundraising dogs and top three fundraising cats. To help your pet win, you will want to be sure to share your pet’s photo with your friends and family! Everyone is invited to dress up their pets — humans may dress up with their pet, too — and enter the pet costume contest on our Facebook page.
The contest begins on Friday, Oct. 23, and will run through Halloween on Saturday, Oct 31. All proceeds go towards the care of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Six awesome prizes will be given to the top three dogs and top three cats that get the most donations as of midnight on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Did you say you don’t have a pet or you do not plan to costume your pet? It matters not! We invite everyone to enjoy this contest by donating online to your favorite pet contest photo.
We are looking forward to seeing many pets dressed in their costumes so send your photos to us as soon as possible. Be sure to let your pet get involved in some fall fun while helping shelter dogs and cats!
We are sharing some of our best costumes from the 2019 Howl-O-Ween Pet Party in today’s column. Enjoy these photos and we look forward to posting your pet costume pictures on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” Your pet will be raising donations to help care for our shelter dogs and cats.