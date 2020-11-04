I am happy to report that the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s first ever on-line Halloween Pet Costume Contest on our Facebook page “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” was a huge success!
Our Facebook friends voted for their favorite costumed pet by donating to the fundraiser linked to each pet’s picture. Fantastic prizes were awarded to the top six fundraising pets.
You can view all of the entries on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.”
All proceeds from the donations go towards the care of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. The total amount raised from the Facebook pet costume contest was $4,852. This is amazing! Thank you everyone!
We want to share the photos of the “six top donations winners” in today’s Accent.
Thank you to everyone that entered our “Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest” and donated! This contest was so much fun!